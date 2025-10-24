BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
Business & Finance

India regulator bars 13 individuals from securities market for front running

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 04:39pm

India’s markets regulator has barred 13 individuals from the securities market, after finding them guilty of front running trades placed by three trusts, according to a statement from late Thursday.

Front running is trading of stocks or other assets based on insider knowledge of a future transaction.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India conducted an investigation related to alleged placing of orders of three entities, namely, Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Family, Ravi Kanaiyalal Sheth Family and Arjun Discretionary Trust.

The probe ran for the period from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022.

SEBI has also imposed on the 13 individuals penalties ranging between 500,000 rupees and 1.5 million rupees ($5,688.61 and $17,065.82) for making illegal gains due to front running the trades of the three trusts.

The individuals traded in the shares before they were bought or sold by the trusts, the SEBI order showed.

India SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India India’s markets regulator

