BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.62%)
FCCL 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
FFL 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
GCIL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
HUBC 231.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.4%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
NBP 198.50 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
PIBTL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
POWER 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
PPL 207.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.76%)
PREMA 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.49%)
PRL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.35%)
PTC 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.35%)
SNGP 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
TPLP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TREET 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.9%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.43%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Markets

India’s SEBI bars Man Industries, top executives for two years over alleged fund diversion

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 07:54pm

India’s market regulator barred Man Industries and three of its top executives, including the chairman, from accessing the securities markets for two years over alleged fund diversion, according to an order issued on Monday.

The regulator found the company failed to consolidate its unit, Merino Shelters, in its financials between fiscal years 2015 and 2021, misrepresented related-party transactions, and engaged in round-tripping of funds to mask its financial position.

India’s SEBI dismisses Hindenburg allegations against Adani group

It will seek a penalty of 2.5 million rupees ($28,186.48) each from the pipes and steel products maker, its chairman Ramesh Mansukhani, managing director Nikhil Mansukhani, and former finance chief Ashok Gupta.

SEBI appointed a forensic auditor in November 2021 to examine the company’s books of accounts during the investigation period.

SEBI India’s markets regulator

