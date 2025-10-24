BML 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BOP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CPHL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
DGKC 235.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.11%)
FCCL 56.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
GCIL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.75%)
HUBC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.76%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.85%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-1.65%)
PAEL 54.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PTC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.42%)
SNGP 132.95 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.51%)
SSGC 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
TELE 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.87%)
BR100 17,217 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 55,004 Decreased By -343.1 (-0.62%)
KSE100 163,837 Decreased By -753.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 49,990 Decreased By -220.3 (-0.44%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2025 04:11pm

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned on Friday the attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu in which three cops were martyred.

Earlier, twin blasts were reported in Hangu in which Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair and two cops were martyred, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, the first blast targeted a police checkpost in the jurisdiction of Baliamina police station.

As the heavy police contingent moved towards the site to inspect the scene, their vehicle was hit by another blast, leading to the death of the three policemen.

Meanwhile, a statement on the official handle of the president on X said, “Terrorists are enemies of Pakistan’s peace and stability.”

The president also paid tribute to martyred SP Asad Zubair and police personnel and prayed for the martyrs and their families.

Moreover, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also “strongly condemned” the blasts and extended condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

“The sacrifice of martyred SP Asad Zubair and two other police personnel will not go in vain. The sacrifices of the officers and personnel of KP Police cannot be forgotten,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Pakistan has been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan since the banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022.

India sponsored terrorists Hangu attack

Comments

200 characters

At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,000 points in intra-day trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

High-level body formed to classify petroleum SOEs as strategic or essential

Pakistan to get its first Apple retail store by 2025 end

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Xiaomi car launch in Pakistan delayed amid surging China demand, says Air Link

Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

PIA set to fly to UK this weekend after five-year break

Read more stories