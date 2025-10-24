At least 3 cops martyred after back-to-back blasts rock KP’s Hangu

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned on Friday the attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu in which three cops were martyred.

Earlier, twin blasts were reported in Hangu in which Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair and two cops were martyred, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, the first blast targeted a police checkpost in the jurisdiction of Baliamina police station.

As the heavy police contingent moved towards the site to inspect the scene, their vehicle was hit by another blast, leading to the death of the three policemen.

Meanwhile, a statement on the official handle of the president on X said, “Terrorists are enemies of Pakistan’s peace and stability.”

The president also paid tribute to martyred SP Asad Zubair and police personnel and prayed for the martyrs and their families.

Moreover, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also “strongly condemned” the blasts and extended condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

“The sacrifice of martyred SP Asad Zubair and two other police personnel will not go in vain. The sacrifices of the officers and personnel of KP Police cannot be forgotten,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Pakistan has been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan since the banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022.