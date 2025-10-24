BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
Pakistan

Interior ministry notifies ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

The interior ministry on Friday notified the ban on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), On Thursday, the federal...
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 02:53pm

The interior ministry notified on Friday the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), saying that it “was connected to terrorism”.

“The federal government has reasonable grounds to believe that TLP is connected with and concerned in terrorism,“ the notification said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11B(1)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997), the federal government hereby orders TLP to be a proscribed organisation for the purpose of the Act and list the aforesaid organisation in the first schedule to the said Act,” it read.

On Thursday, the federal cabinet approved a summary to declare TLP a proscribed organization under the Anti-Terrorism Act, following a request from the Punjab government.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Interior presented the summary before the cabinet, which unanimously approved the decision.

The cabinet was briefed on TLP’s involvement in violent and terrorist activities across the country.

TLP banned under ATA on Punjab’s plea

Officials informed the meeting that the organization, formed in 2016, has repeatedly engaged in violent protests and incited unrest in various parts of the country.

TLP first gained attention for its hardline stance on religious issues, particularly its vocal opposition to blasphemy law reforms.

Despite the controversy surrounding its protests, the party’s growing political influence was demonstrated in the 2024 general elections, where it emerged as the third-largest party in Punjab, securing nearly 2.9 million votes.

Under the leadership of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of the late TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the party has extended its political reach, especially in Punjab. However, as TLP’s political influence has expanded, so too has its reputation for inciting chaos and unrest, culminating in the deadly clashes earlier this month.

Anti Terrorism Act TLP ban

