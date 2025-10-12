TLP protest: Disturbances persist in twin cities for 2nd day

ISLAMABAD: Life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained disrupted for a second consecutive day on Saturday, as authorities blocked key roads and suspended mobile internet services amid the ongoing march of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters advancing towards the federal capital from Lahore.

The sweeping security lockdown brought commercial activity to a standstill, due to closure of major roads and intersections, including Faizabad interchange the commercial activities come to a standstill.

The law enforcement agencies have blocked all entry and exit points of both cities through shipping containers to block potential routes of the TLP’s rally.

Islamabad’s Red Zone, which houses key government buildings and diplomatic missions, has been cordoned off, with containers placed at Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Express Chowk, and Marriott Chowk.

Only Margalla Road remains partially open for limited, security-cleared access.

Several strategic locations, including the Faizabad Interchange, a site of previous TLP sit-ins, as well as Tarnol, Golra Mor, Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26, Kashmir Highway, Sangjani Toll Plaza, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak have been blocked through containers.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and major routes like GT Road, as well as, the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway, have blocked with containers creating widespread disruption for commuters, especially those traveling to or from other cities.

The administration has also imposed a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while roads leading to the airport have also been sealed with containers.

The Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad was suspended.

In addition, all restaurants and hotels in the Faizabad area have been sealed as a precaution.

The authorities have already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Rawalpindi, barring the display of weapons and banning public gatherings.

Police source said that over 7,000 security personnel, including 5,500 policemen, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) and 500 Rangers have been deployed across the capital to intercept the TLP gathering and maintain law and order.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vehicles equipped with anti-riot gear, including tear gas shells and rubber bullets, have also been deployed at various locations.

