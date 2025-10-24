Meezan Bank profit down 11% to Rs23.4bn in 3QCY25

Meezan Bank (MEBL), the country’s largest Islamic bank, posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs23.38 billion for the quarter that ended September 30, 2025, down by 11% from Rs26.21 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs12.65 for the period as compared to Rs14.52 in 3QCY24.

The Board of Directors of the bank also announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, at Rs7/- per share, i.e. 70%. This is in addition to the interim Dividend already paid at Rs14/- per share, i.e. 140%.

The bank’s net profit/return earned on Islamic financing and related assets, investments and placements declined by nearly 19% to Rs62.47 billion.

The fee and commission income earned by the bank during the period amounted to Rs7.8 billion, an increase of nearly 12% against Rs6.99 billion earned in the same period last year.

The foreign exchange income of the firm showed a significant increase of over 93x from Rs29 million in 3QCY24 to Rs2.75 billion in 3QCY25.

However, the total income earned by Meezan Bank declined by 11% as it decreased to Rs73.8 billion in 3QCY25 from Rs83.05 billion in 3QCY24.

During 3QCY25, the bank’s operating expenses amounted to Rs26.5 billion, up 20% against Rs22.1 billion in the same period last year.

Consequently, MEBL’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs48.4 billion in 3QCY25, down 17%, as compared to Rs58.3 billion in 3QCY24.

The Islamic bank paid taxes to the tune of Rs25 billion in 3QY25, a decrease of 22%.