BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
DCL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 236.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 56.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.21%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
MLCF 99.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.18%)
PAEL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
POWER 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.38%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PTC 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
SSGC 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
TRG 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.39%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 55,039 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 163,646 Decreased By -944.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 49,859 Decreased By -350.9 (-0.7%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars set for small weekly gains with helping hand from yen

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:53am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were set for weekly gains on Friday with a helping hand from the yen, although focus is now on the US inflation report later in the day that could challenge or reinforce market wagers of more rate cuts there.

The Aussie was flat at $0.6513, having gained 0.4% overnight to as high as $0.6518.

Support seems to hold for now at 65 cents, with resistance around $0.6525 and $0.6628.

For the week, it was up 0.4% against the dollar, in part thanks to a 1.7% rise against the yen which has been pressured by hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi’s election as Japan’s prime minister.

The kiwi was little changed at $0.5751, after eking out a small gain of 0.2% overnight.

It was set for a weekly rise of 0.5%, helped by a 1.9% gain against the yen.

Overnight, Wall Street finished higher after the White House confirmed US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in South Korea, fuelling hopes of a resolution to the escalating trade war between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is set to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from Friday.

The next major event for investors is US consumer inflation data for September where expectations are for an uptick in annual headline inflation to 3.1% and for the core to hold steady.

“Today’s US CPI inflation should not change the expectation for the two 25-bps Fed cuts this year,” said Philip Wee, a senior FX strategist at DBS.

“The Fed is in risk management mode, driven by a prolonged US government shutdown that led to data lapses and increased uncertainty for furloughed federal workers.”

In Australia, third-quarter CPI - due next Wednesday - dominates the calendar next week and again will likely decide whether the Reserve Bank of Australia cuts its 3.60% cash rate at its November 3-4 meeting.

ANZ analysts expect the closely watched trimmed mean measure to print at a quarterly rate of 0.9%, preventing a cut in November.

“With a pick-up in consumer spending and a faster pace of GDP growth than was the case a year ago, we still think that no move in November and a final easing in February are the most likely outcomes if the CPI print is as we expect,” they said in a note to clients.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars set for small weekly gains with helping hand from yen

Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds over 350 points in early trade

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank likely to hold rate at 11% on cautious inflation outlook: Reuters poll

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Gold price per tola drops Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Meezan Bank profit down 11% to Rs23.4bn in 3QCY25

Pakistan condemns Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Read more stories