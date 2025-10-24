Five people injured in drone attack on Moscow region, governor says

MOSCOW: Five people, including one child, were injured as a result of a drone attack on the Moscow region, governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Friday.

A drone flew into an apartment in the town of Krasnogorsk, about 20 km (12.5 miles) from the centre of Moscow.

Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

Four people were hospitalised, Vorobyov added.

Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, including one over the Moscow region, the Defence Ministry said.