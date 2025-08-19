Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

KYIV: A Russian drone attack on a five-storey apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Monday killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack, which took place just before dawn, reduced part of the building to rubble and sparked fires on at least three floors, the region’s governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

Russia fired four drones at the building, he said.

Ukraine’s state emergency service posted videos showing rescuers attempting to break through the rubble to reach a trapped resident, while another showed a floor in flames.

“Five people were killed, including a girl aged about one-and-a-half years old,” Ukraine’s prosecution service said.

“At least 18 people were wounded and suffered acute shock, including children.”