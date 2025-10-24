PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to tap into Pakistan’s energy, IT and agri sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under the government’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework.

The development came during the PM meeting with H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce & Industry Qatar, who is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan - Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan - Qatar relations, anchored in shared faith, values, and mutual respect. PM Shehbaz appreciated Qatar’s role as an important partner and an influential regional mediator.

He underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation, emphasising opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and infrastructure development.

PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration. During the meeting, H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani conveyed warm greetings from the Qatari leadership and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to further deepen economic engagement with Pakistan.

He noted that the 6th Session of the JMC provided an important platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives to advance mutually beneficial partnerships.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Qatar’s consistent support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen collaboration at regional and multilateral fora.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including greater facilitation for business-to-business linkages and investment projects.

Business Recorder also reported that Qatar has expressed interest in investing $3 billion across various sectors in Pakistan, including the RekoDiq project, as well as acquiring stakes in three Pakistani airports.

This interest was conveyed during the 6th session of the JMC, which was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Qatar’s Minister for Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.