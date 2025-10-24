Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has expressed interest in investing USD3 billion across various sectors in Pakistan, including the RekoDiq project, as well as acquiring stakes in three Pakistani airports.

This interest was conveyed during the 6th session of the Pak-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held here. The meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Qatar’s Minister for Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

Key agenda items discussed at the JMC included cooperation in trade, economy, investment, finance, banking, food and agriculture, infrastructure, municipal development, transport, civil aviation, education, energy, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and communications and information technology.

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

Officials confirmed that an agreement was reached to activate the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment between the two countries.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighted Qatar’s interest in investing three billion dollars in Pakistan. Additionally, an agreement was made to establish direct contact between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Qatar Investment Authority to promote investment. A list of bankable projects for Qatari investors in Pakistan is currently being prepared.

The meeting also emphasized enhancing cooperation in digital collaboration, food security, and logistics to boost bilateral trade.

Both sides discussed the importance of increasing exports of Pakistani rice, surgical instruments, sports goods, and leather products to Qatar. A proposal was made to include Pakistani construction materials and machinery in Qatari projects.

Container shipments from Karachi to Hamad Port, which take four to six days, were recognized as an effective route for regional trade.

The two countries committed to advancing agreements on mutual cooperation in customs matters and agreed to activate the Joint Business Council to further strengthen business relations.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism, stating that the acceleration of the economic partnership between Pakistan and Qatar will be visible next year. He described the talks as productive and results-oriented and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations through practical steps rather than mere words. He hoped that by the next meeting, significant progress will be achieved in economic cooperation.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s determination to deepen economic ties with Pakistan. He noted that trade between the two countries has increased by 150% over the past five years, with Pakistan now becoming Qatar’s 10th largest trading partner.

Qatar also expressed support for the immediate implementation of the GCC–Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The Qatari Minister said the FTA would open new horizons for mutual trade and investment and create fresh business opportunities for the private sector.

He added that the shared vision of Pakistan and Qatar ensures sustainable development and prosperity. Sheikh Faisal stated that the Joint Ministerial Commission is promoting economic integration between the public and private sectors, and that Pakistan and Qatar will expand joint ventures and trade through continued mutual cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025