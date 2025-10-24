BML 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
BOP 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.4%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 235.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.41%)
FCCL 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.88%)
GCIL 33.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
HUBC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.8%)
NBP 208.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.32%)
PAEL 55.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
POWER 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 194.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PRL 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.42%)
PTC 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 129.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.11%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TREET 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.57%)
TRG 72.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.91%)
BR100 17,134 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 55,094 Decreased By -253.3 (-0.46%)
KSE100 163,638 Decreased By -952.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 49,880 Decreased By -329.5 (-0.66%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2025 08:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that all trade talks with Canada were terminated following what he called a fraudulent advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs.

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the ad with anti-tariff messaging had caught Trump’s attention.

The ad showed Reagan, a Republican, criticizing tariffs on foreign goods while saying they caused job losses and trade wars.

“I heard that the president heard our ad. I’m sure he wasn’t too happy,” Ford said on Tuesday. Trump has used tariffs as leverage on many countries around the world.

His trade war has increased U.S. tariffs to their highest levels since the 1930s and he has regularly threatened more duties, sparking concerns among businesses and economists.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that Canada will not allow unfair U.S. access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail.

Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos earlier this year, prompting Ottawa to respond in kind.

The two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminum sectors.

Next year, the U.S., Canada and Mexico are due to review their 2020 continental free-trade agreement.

Donald Trump Canada Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney us canada trade talk

Comments

200 characters

Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories