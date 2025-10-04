Canada PM says will meet Trump Tuesday on tariffs

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet President Donald Trump in Washington next week for talks on a trade war that is hammering Canada’s economy, Carney’s office said Friday.

Canada has not yet reached a broad trade deal with the Trump administration, unlike other major US trading partners, including the European Union.

So far, Trump has maintained tariff exemptions on all goods compliant with an existing pact — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — agreed during Trump’s first term.

Carney’s office reiterated Friday that the preservation of that deal means Canada “has the lowest average tariff rate of any American trading partner, with 85 percent of Canada’s trade with the US being tariff-free.”