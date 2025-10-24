BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
AJK Founding Day today

Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The 78th Founding Day of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated on Friday (today). It will be a public holiday throughout the state.

The day will dawn with 21 gun salutes at the state capital Muzaffarabad.

The Founding Day is celebrated in commemoration of freedom from the Dogra regime on the 24th of October in 1947. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the early liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at district level.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, the main function of the Founding Day will be held at parade ground wherein President AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar-ul-Haq will hoist the national flag at 9:00 am.

The AJK government’s Founding Day is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 78 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of the liberated state to celebrate the day. The speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides “Fateha” will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement as well as progress and prosperity of AJK state.

Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at climax amidst the pro-freedom and anti-India street agitation across the bleeding occupied Jammu and Kashmir state for past over six years and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupational forces for the last 78 years.

