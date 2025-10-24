Judicial exchange and cooperation: SCP signs MoU with People's Court of China

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development, the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on judicial exchange and cooperation, marking a new era in bilateral judicial collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Chief Justice and President of the Supreme People’s Court of China Zhang Jun, reaffirming the commitment of both judiciaries to strengthen institutional linkages, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.

The idea of mutual judicial cooperation emanated with the participation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States held at Hangzhou, China, early this year. Commendation goes to the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China, as his keen personal interest ensured its materialization. Appreciations equally go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan, for being instrumental throughout the process, culminating in this significant milestone in bilateral judicial cooperation.

The collaboration aims to promote mutual understanding of judicial systems and facilitation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybercrime, financial crime, climate change, international trade law, commercial dispute resolution, and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). It envisions enhanced engagement through judicial visits, training programs, seminars, and academic exchanges to improve judicial capacity and efficiency.

Recognizing the significance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the MoU underscores the importance of effective dispute resolution mechanisms. Both sides also agreed to collaborate on international judicial assistance, enforcement of judgments, and engagement within multilateral legal frameworks to advance the rule of law and global judicial harmony.

Under the MoU, the two Courts will share significant judgments, undertake joint research on emerging global legal challenges, and establish a liaison mechanism through the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Director-General of the International Cooperation Department of the Supreme People’s Court of China to ensure coordinated follow-up on initiatives.

The MoU symbolizes a strong mutual commitment to deepening judicial cooperation and modernization through technology integration and digital transformation. It reflects a shared vision to strengthen the rule of law, promote efficient dispute resolution, and align judicial practices with evolving international standards.

