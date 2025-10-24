BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
BOP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 89.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 236.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
FFL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.98%)
GCIL 33.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
HUBC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.13%)
KOSM 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.18%)
MLCF 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.85%)
NBP 207.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.94%)
PAEL 55.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
POWER 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 195.02 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.28%)
PREMA 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
PRL 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
PTC 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
SNGP 129.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
SSGC 40.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.64%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
TRG 72.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
BR100 17,195 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.54%)
BR30 55,219 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 163,491 Decreased By -1099.4 (-0.67%)
KSE30 49,770 Decreased By -439.6 (-0.88%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-24

Naqvi orders CDA to introduce modern recreational facilities

Recorder Report Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to introduce modern recreational facilities — including Top Golf and Go-Karting — at the Gandhara Citizens Club in F-9 Park to make it a major attraction in the federal capital.

Chairing a meeting on Islamabad’s development projects, Naqvi said the upgraded Gandhara Club, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, would provide citizens with sports and recreational facilities, setting a new benchmark for clubs in the city.

Officials briefed the minister that the topographic survey of the club site had been completed. The meeting also reviewed the construction plan for a new Convention Centre, with Naqvi directing the CDA to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the project.

He further instructed the authority to draft an alternative plan for the CDA Hospital to ensure improved healthcare services for its employees.

Progress on several other key projects — including the Margalla Road extension up to the Motorway, development of new sectors, and the construction of hotels and a cricket stadium — was also discussed.

Naqvi emphasized the need to appoint dedicated project directors for all major initiatives to ensure timely execution. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and senior CDA officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

interior minister CDA Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Naqvi orders CDA to introduce modern recreational facilities

Industry, agri sector: Power tariff fixed at Rs22.98/kWh under PM’s package

Loans, grants & NPC: Q1 foreign aid totals USD1.82bn: EAD

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia’s resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Islamabad reaches out to Poland for GSP+ support

Qatar keen to invest in Reko Diq, airports

Tax fraud arrests: FBR names business representatives to be consulted

Used cars for expats: ECC will consider MoC proposal to cease 2 schemes

IGCEP 2025-35: Kohala terms project exclusion violation of CCI decision

PM reaffirms commitment to expanding trade ties with Poland

Read more stories