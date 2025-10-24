Naqvi orders CDA to introduce modern recreational facilities

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to introduce modern recreational facilities — including Top Golf and Go-Karting — at the Gandhara Citizens Club in F-9 Park to make it a major attraction in the federal capital.

Chairing a meeting on Islamabad’s development projects, Naqvi said the upgraded Gandhara Club, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, would provide citizens with sports and recreational facilities, setting a new benchmark for clubs in the city.

Officials briefed the minister that the topographic survey of the club site had been completed. The meeting also reviewed the construction plan for a new Convention Centre, with Naqvi directing the CDA to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the project.

He further instructed the authority to draft an alternative plan for the CDA Hospital to ensure improved healthcare services for its employees.

Progress on several other key projects — including the Margalla Road extension up to the Motorway, development of new sectors, and the construction of hotels and a cricket stadium — was also discussed.

Naqvi emphasized the need to appoint dedicated project directors for all major initiatives to ensure timely execution. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, and senior CDA officials.

