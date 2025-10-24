LHC reserves verdict on plea of Arzam Junaid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition of Arzam Junaid seeking suspension of his sentence awarded by a military court in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the military court had sentenced his client, Arzam Junaid, to six years in jail but had not provided a copy of the verdict or other relevant documents.

The lawyer asked the court to suspend the sentence and grant bail to the convict till a final decision on the appeal.

The court after hearing the arguments in detail reserved its verdict.

