PTI leader’s plea: LHC DB issues notice to prosecution

Recorder Report Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:11am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the prosecution on an appeal filed by PTI leader Afzaal Azeem Pahat challenging his conviction in a May 9 riots case and directed the prosecution to produce the complete case record on October 28.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the Anti Terrorism Court’s decision ignored the factual record and dismissed the defence arguments without due consideration.

An ATC had convicted Pahat in a case of violence at Sherpao Bridge and awarded him ten-year rigorous imprisonment on two counts besides five-year imprisonment each and all the sentences were ordered to be run concurrently.

