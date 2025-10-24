BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
ARL HR Conference held

Press Release Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: ARL HR Conference HR Connect 2025 was organized by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Morgah Club, Rawalpindi. Eminent speakers and participants from widely diverse fields attended this prestigious event. This year, the theme of the conference was “Aligning Leadership, Culture and Sustainability for Workforce Engagement and Productivity”.

The most significant feature of this conference was the presence of top of the line HR experts and the overwhelming participation of HR professionals from more than 20 organizations with the sole purpose of knowledge sharing, learning and understanding of contemporary challenges being faced by HR professionals in today’s dynamic and challenging business environment.

Head (HR & Admin.) ARL, in his opening address welcomed the participants and said that in line with its core values ARL realized the need to provide a platform where HR professionals and experts could share their ideas, experiences and success stories.

During the one-day conference, prominent HR experts shared their thoughts on important aspects of different management skills like “Grow Thyself, Haseeb T. Hasan Author/ Executive Coach Zaufyshan Hasan Life Coach, Intek Solutions. “The Myth and Reality of Strategic HR in Pakistan” Dr. Jawad Syed, Professor of leadership & Organizational Behavior, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Culture Shift: Empowering Employees for Sustainable Change, Ms. Naveen Balkhi, CHRO & Director Global Human Capital & Board Advisory, BSG Leadership. Telent Management, Amjad Iqbal, HBL Zarai Services Limited. Translating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into Sustainable Actions. Dr. Sadia Nadeem, FAST NUCES, Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences. Inclusive Communication, Dur-e- Sameen Akhund, Trainer, Center for Excellence in Responsible Business.

In the end, M. AdilKhattak CEO, ARL thanked the speakers and all the participants for attending the Conference and also emphasized the importance of open communications in the organization at all levels. He also presented souvenirs to the speakers.

