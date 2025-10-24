BML 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Global Peace On 80TH United Nations Day

Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

On the occasion of the 80th United Nations Day, the Pakistan Armed Forces, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, extend heartfelt felicitations to the international community and reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the UN Charter and the noble principles of global peace, security, and cooperation.

Since becoming a member of the United Nations, Pakistan has remained one of its most consistent and significant contributors to peacekeeping operations. Beginning with our first deployment in the Congo in 1960, Pakistan has proudly contributed over 237,000 troops to 48 United Nations peacekeeping missions across four' continents.

Our peacekeepers have served with professionalism, courage, and compassion in the most challenging environments, from conflict-ridden regions of Africa to the devastated zones in the Balkans and beyond. We solemnly remember and honour the 182 Pakistani peacekeepers who laid down their lives in the line of duty while upholding the ideals of peace and humanity under the UN flag. Their ultimate sacrifice is a testament to Pakistan's enduring commitment to global peace and stability.

Pakistan remains deeply committed to the peaceful resolution of longstanding international disputes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. We reiterate that a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir issue, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for regional peace and stability. Pakistan continues to call upon the international community to play its rightful role in ending the suffering of the Kashmiri people and promoting dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

Today the world faces complex challenges, including the existential threat of climate change, the scourge of terrorism, and increasing geopolitical tensions. Pakistan believes that these challenges can only be addressed through multilateral cooperation, dialogue, and adherence to international law. Our armed forces remain at the forefront of counter-terrorism efforts and have rendered immense sacrifices to restore peace within our borders and contribute to global counter-terrorism frameworks.

As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan stands ready to work with the United Nations and all peace-loving nations to build a safer, more sustainable and equitable world. The Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to playing their part in upholding international peace and security, in line with our national ethos and the guiding principles of the United Nations.

Pakistan Zindabad.

