Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 23, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.60
Open Offer Rs 282.05
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 23
|
281.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 23
|
280.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 23
|
152.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 23
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 23
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 23
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 22
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 22
|
6,699.40
|
Nasdaq / Oct 22
|
22,740.40
|
Dow Jones / Oct 22
|
46,590.41
|
India Sensex / Oct 23
|
85,128.77
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 23
|
48,504.38
|
Hang Seng / Oct 23
|
25,742.29
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 23
|
9,527.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 23
|
24,111.85
|
France CAC40 / Oct 23
|
8,248.02
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 22
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 22
|
374,967
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 23
|
60.48
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 23
|
4,090.63
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 23
|
63.84
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 24
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 24
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 23
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
6.82
▲ 1 (17.18%)
|
First Capital Equities / Oct 23
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
7.11
▲ 1 (16.37%)
|
Premier Insurance / Oct 23
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
8.72
▲ 1 (12.95%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 23
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
9.03
▲ 1 (12.45%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 23
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
7.26
▲ 0.79 (12.21%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 23
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
10.30
▲ 1 (10.75%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Oct 23
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
10.55
▲ 1 (10.47%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 23
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
19.86
▲ 1.81 (10.03%)
|
Dawood Equities / Oct 23
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
18.10
▲ 1.65 (10.03%)
|
UDL International / Oct 23
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
16.69
▲ 1.52 (10.02%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 23
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
46.85
▼ -5.21 (-10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 23
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
45.50
▼ -5.06 (-10.01%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
21.95
▼ -2.44 (-10%)
|
SPEL Ltd / Oct 23
SPEL Limited(SPEL)
|
63.02
▼ -7 (-10%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
19.38
▼ -2.15 (-9.99%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 23
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
69.40
▼ -7.66 (-9.94%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Oct 23
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
48.01
▼ -5.12 (-9.64%)
|
National Refinery / Oct 23
National Refinery Limited(NRL)
|
379
▼ -40.14 (-9.58%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 23
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
246
▼ -25.98 (-9.55%)
|
Bank AL-Habib / Oct 23
Bank AL Habib Limited(BAHL)
|
196.99
▼ -19.45 (-8.99%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
125,529,488
▲ 0.04
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
89,607,300
▼ -0.05
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 23
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
81,013,962
▲ 0.21
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 23
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
61,245,455
▼ -0.76
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
56,109,622
▼ -2.44
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 23
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
42,634,124
▲ 1
|
Treet Corp / Oct 23
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
39,402,822
▼ -0.15
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 23
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
34,548,906
▼ -0.36
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 23
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
32,662,495
▼ -0.02
|
Bank Makramah / Oct 23
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
31,854,289
▼ -0.3
