Markets Print 2025-10-24

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 23, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 281.60
Open Offer     Rs 282.05
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

