Feb 2026: Pakistan Shaheens to feature in white-ball series against England Lions

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will feature in a white-ball series against England Lions in Abu Dhabi from 20th February to 9th March, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

The series comprises three T20s and five one-day matches, with the T20s scheduled for February 20, 22 and 24, 2026. The T20 series will be followed by five one-day matches which will be played on 27th February, March 1, 4, 6 and 9.

The series has been organised to provide maximum opportunities and incentives for young players to perform and press their claims for selection in the senior side.

Since July 2024, Pakistan Shaheens have featured in a number of events, including back-to-back tours of Darwin, Australia and home series against Bangladesh “A” and Sri Lanka “A”. They also participated in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup last year and toured England (two three dayers, three one-day matches) earlier this year.

The last time Pakistan Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan “A” took on England Lions was in 2018, when both sides played a series comprising one four-dayer, five one-day matches and two T20s in the UAE. Pakistan “A” won the only four-dayer and the five-match one-day series, while England Lions won the two-match T20 series.

PCB T20 series Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Shaheens England Lions

