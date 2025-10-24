IK’s twice-a-week meetings: Adiala Jail Superintendent directed to implement IHC order

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Adiala jail to implement a March 24 court order that reinstated a twice-a-week meeting schedule for former prime minister Imran Khan.

Besides that, the IHC bench also suspended the single bench’s verdict that had struck down a clause in the Punjab Prison Rules banning political conversations among inmates in jails.

The larger bench led by IHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and comprising Justices Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan issued the directions while hearing eleven petitions filed by PTI leaders regarding Imran’s jail visitation. The former premier’s family and party leaders have repeatedly accused prison authorities of “sabotaging” meetings with him.

During the hearing, the IHC bench directed Adiala jail’s Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who was present during the hearing, to allow Imran’s jail meetings, as per the earlier order, while abiding by standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It directed the jail official to facilitate the meetings as per the list provided by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who also presented arguments before the bench.

During the proceedings, Raja and Anjum also traded barbs as the PTI leader claimed that “not even once” was the earlier IHC order implemented despite them giving a list of names, while the jail official asserted that “regular meetings” were held, but no list was received.

At this, Anjum stated that the court restricted the PTI leaders from speaking to the media after meeting with Imran, but they spoke to the media after coming outside the jail.

In response, Raja remarked that the court said not to speak to the media at the jail gate, and it did not say to tape our mouths.

At one point, Rawalpindi police also made an appearance to have Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum sign a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for her in a case about the PTI’s November 26 protest.

After City Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azhar Shah received Aleema’s signature on her arrest warrant, the police departed without arresting her.

The IHC’s larger bench suspended the single bench verdict that had struck down a clause in the Punjab Prison Rules banning political conversations among inmates in jails.

The court heard a plea by the Punjab government seeking the implementation of the Pakistan Prison Rules of 1978, with Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz presenting arguments in the case.

It also heard an appeal challenging the bar on political conversations during jail meetings and the larger bench suspended the single bench verdict that had struck down a clause in the Punjab Prison Rules banning political conversations among inmates in jails.

The single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq had previously declared the ban unconstitutional, stating that it violated the right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The clause, under Section 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules (1978), had prohibited prisoners from engaging in political discussions within jail premises.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz presented arguments in support of the government’s plea, urging the court to restore the enforcement of the prison rules until a final decision is reached.

The bench accepted the appeal and suspended the earlier judgment.

