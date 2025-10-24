BML 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
Crackdown on hate speech, illegal foreign residents continues: Azma

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari has said that authorities have identified 3,600 financial backers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan both inside and outside the country, and that weapons seized from police in 2021 by the extremist group were used in recent violent protests.

She warned that the Punjab government will make it impossible for anyone who takes up arms against the state to operate freely, stressing that the writ of the state is supreme and there will be no compromise on the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Azma Bokhari said illegal weapons must be surrendered immediately and that anyone involved in incitement or violence will be booked under the PECA Act and tried on terrorism charges. She announced that licences for 28 arms dealers have already been suspended and that no new arms licences will be issued in Punjab.

The minister stated that peace committees have been activated across Punjab and combing operations are under way against illegal Afghan residents to ensure law and order and uphold the state’s authority. She clarified that no mosque has been closed and Friday prayers will continue as usual; loudspeaker use will be limited to the call to prayer and Friday sermons, and any incitement will be met with legal action.

Bokhari described violent incidents during the religious party’s demonstrations, saying police officers were attacked, vehicles were snatched, properties were set on fire and civilians were harmed. She said the party had been involved in funding violent activities; the party’s bank accounts have been frozen and a list of financiers has been prepared.

The minister warned parents to keep their children away from such groups or risk being named in terrorism cases. Of 511 registered arms dealers, Bokhari said 393 licences were deemed acceptable while 28 licences have been revoked. She added that 1,092,646 citizens in Punjab are recorded as weapons holders; those possessing unlicensed firearms have been ordered to surrender them to police within one month, after which strict action will follow.

Azma Bokhari said a province-wide ban is in place on promoting extremist groups — their banners, wall chalking and posters are being removed — and legal action is ongoing against those spreading hate speech on social media. So far, 75 inflammatory social media accounts have been blocked and 107 people arrested on charges of incitement, she added.

She reiterated that the provincial government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is activating peace committees and launching mobile police stations across districts to provide swift justice and protect citizens. Bokhari concluded by warning that anyone who challenges the authority of the state will face impartial legal action; the Punjab government remains committed to every measure necessary for the safety, law enforcement, and stability of the province.

