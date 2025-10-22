BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Print Print 2025-10-22

COAS describes Balochistan as ‘pride of Pakistan’

NNI Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that Indian-sponsored proxies, namely Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, are propagating anti-people and anti-development agendas through malicious campaigns.

He affirmed that the state is conducting comprehensive operations to eliminate these terrorist networks and cleanse Balochistan of their influence.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks while addressing participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir described Balochistan as the pride of Pakistan – home to patriotic, resilient, and talented people who represent the province’s true strength. He emphasised that both Federal and Provincial governments are actively working to transform the province’s socio-economic landscape through a people-centric approach.

He stated that harnessing Balochistan’s vast economic potential is vital for improving the quality of life of its citizens and ensuring equitable national progress.

The Army chief appreciated the constructive role of civil society and underlined the significance of empowering young people. He said the youth can play a defining role in achieving sustainable development, provided they prioritise collective prosperity over personal or political interests.

Field Marshal Munir praised ongoing efforts aimed at promoting education, skill development, and inclusion across the province, calling them essential for long-term stability and growth.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the top military commander said the country remains a strong advocate of harmony in South Asia. However, he cautioned that any direct or indirect violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity would be met with a firm and decisive response to safeguard the lives and well-being of its citizens.

The workshop concluded with an open and interactive question-and-answer session, attended by senior officials, participants, and representatives from various sectors.

