Dar reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter, calls for reformed multilateralism

Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its strong commitment to the ideals and principles of the United Nations Charter, urging the need for a more inclusive and reformed multilateral system capable of addressing today’s complex global challenges.

Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the world is facing “growing instability, widening inequality, and an erosion of trust” in institutions established to safeguard global peace and prosperity.

He said unresolved disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, continued to deny millions the right to self-determination, while the worsening impacts of climate change and structural flaws in the global financial system had deepened inequality and debt distress across the Global South.

“Pakistan remains deeply committed to the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. We believe that multilateralism, which is inclusive, representative, and reformed, is essential for our shared security and prosperity,” Dar said.

He stressed that reforming multilateralism was not a rejection of the UN system but the only way to preserve and strengthen it. “The United Nations must continue to evolve, address structural deficiencies, give a stronger voice to developing countries, and deliver equitably for all,” he added.

Dar said Pakistan had consistently upheld the central role of the United Nations in international relations and remained an active and constructive partner in peacekeeping, humanitarian response, development cooperation, and climate resilience.

“As one of the leading troop-contributing countries and the host of one of the UN’s oldest peacekeeping missions, UNMOGIP, Pakistan remains steadfast in supporting UN peacekeeping as a vital tool for global stability,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025–26, the foreign minister reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to working with all member states to uphold peace, justice, and multilateral cooperation.

He noted that the unanimous adoption of Resolution 2788 during Pakistan’s presidency of the Security Council in July this year reflected the country’s determination to bring the UN Charter’s tools for peaceful dispute resolution to the forefront of global diplomacy.

Dar also welcomed the UN80 Initiative launched by the United Nations Secretary-General as a timely effort to reinvigorate and modernise the global body, making it more responsive and representative of current global realities.

He said the priorities and core interests of developing countries must remain central, especially in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He cautioned against weakening the UN’s development and humanitarian roles in the name of cost-cutting.

“On this United Nations Day, Pakistan reaffirms its enduring commitment to multilateralism and to the UN Charter’s vision of peace, development, and human dignity for all,” Dar concluded.