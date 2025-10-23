BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter, calls for reformed multilateralism

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025

Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its strong commitment to the ideals and principles of the United Nations Charter, urging the need for a more inclusive and reformed multilateral system capable of addressing today’s complex global challenges.

Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the world is facing “growing instability, widening inequality, and an erosion of trust” in institutions established to safeguard global peace and prosperity.

He said unresolved disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, continued to deny millions the right to self-determination, while the worsening impacts of climate change and structural flaws in the global financial system had deepened inequality and debt distress across the Global South.

“Pakistan remains deeply committed to the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. We believe that multilateralism, which is inclusive, representative, and reformed, is essential for our shared security and prosperity,” Dar said.

He stressed that reforming multilateralism was not a rejection of the UN system but the only way to preserve and strengthen it. “The United Nations must continue to evolve, address structural deficiencies, give a stronger voice to developing countries, and deliver equitably for all,” he added.

Dar said Pakistan had consistently upheld the central role of the United Nations in international relations and remained an active and constructive partner in peacekeeping, humanitarian response, development cooperation, and climate resilience.

“As one of the leading troop-contributing countries and the host of one of the UN’s oldest peacekeeping missions, UNMOGIP, Pakistan remains steadfast in supporting UN peacekeeping as a vital tool for global stability,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s current tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025–26, the foreign minister reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to working with all member states to uphold peace, justice, and multilateral cooperation.

He noted that the unanimous adoption of Resolution 2788 during Pakistan’s presidency of the Security Council in July this year reflected the country’s determination to bring the UN Charter’s tools for peaceful dispute resolution to the forefront of global diplomacy.

Dar also welcomed the UN80 Initiative launched by the United Nations Secretary-General as a timely effort to reinvigorate and modernise the global body, making it more responsive and representative of current global realities.

He said the priorities and core interests of developing countries must remain central, especially in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. He cautioned against weakening the UN’s development and humanitarian roles in the name of cost-cutting.

“On this United Nations Day, Pakistan reaffirms its enduring commitment to multilateralism and to the UN Charter’s vision of peace, development, and human dignity for all,” Dar concluded.

Ishaq Dar UNSC UN Charter Global South

Comments

200 characters

Dar reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter, calls for reformed multilateralism

Pakistan, Egypt to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability: COAS

PM Shehbaz unveils 3-year subsidised power package for industries, farmers

Nearly 700 people, including Pakistanis, flee to Thailand after Myanmar scam centre raid

Trump pardons convicted Binance founder Zhao, White House says

Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

Stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes nearly 2,000 points down

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

Multan Sultans react after PCB suspends franchise for ‘contract breach’

Read more stories