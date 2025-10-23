Multan Sultans react after PCB suspends franchise for ‘contract breach’

Multan Sultans have reacted strongly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise for what it described as a “serious contract breach.”

According to sources, the PCB had issued a legal notice to the franchise last month, demanding that its owner, Ali Tareen, withdraw his recent statements about the PSL management and issue a public apology.

The board also warned that failure to comply could result in the termination of the franchise agreement and a lifetime ban on Tareen from owning any cricket team in the future.

In response, the Multan Sultans management termed the PCB’s action “provocative” and “an overreach,” saying the franchise had invested billions of rupees in developing cricket and creating opportunities for young players across Pakistan.

“Since taking over Multan Sultans, Ali Tareen has invested heavily, incurring personal losses exceeding Rs7 billion, while establishing academies and systems to nurture emerging talent,” the statement said.

The franchise defended Tareen’s remarks, calling them “constructive criticism made in the best interest of PSL” and aimed at improving the league’s overall performance and governance standards.

“Treating constructive feedback as a crime is disappointing and reflects the weakness of the current administration,” the statement added. “It shows that PSL is not ready for accountability or dialogue, even with those who have contributed the most to its growth.”

The Sultans reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan cricket, saying Ali Tareen’s only objective is to help the PSL reach the level that its players and fans deserve.