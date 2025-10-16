BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $21 million to $14.44bn

BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 05:50pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.44 billion as of October 10, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

According to the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.81 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5.37 billion.

“During the week ended on 10-Oct-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,440.8 million,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, the SBP’s reserves had risen by $20 million.

Foreign Office SBP Forex Association of Pakistan forex reserves foreign exchange reserves foreign currencies Pakistan forex reserves SBP held foreign exchange reserves

