BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
BOP 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CPHL 90.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.17%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.48%)
FCCL 57.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
GCIL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.09%)
HUBC 215.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.12%)
KEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.88%)
MLCF 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
NBP 208.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-3.33%)
PAEL 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.52%)
PIAHCLA 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.82%)
PIBTL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 195.49 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PREMA 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.77%)
PTC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
SNGP 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.88%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TRG 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.53%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -168 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,347 Decreased By -1045.9 (-1.85%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings and oil

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 07:16pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, helped by corporate earnings announcements and rising oil prices.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.7%, led by a 2.8% rise in toll operator Salik and a 1.8% increase in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) .

ENBD, Dubai’s biggest lender by assets, reported a 23% increase in third-quarter net profit to 6.4 billion dirham ($1.74 billion), beating analysts’ expectations of 5.54 billion dirham, according to mean estimates compiled by LSEG.

Elsewhere, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation advanced 1.9%, a day after the firm signed a contract to construct its second district cooling plant in Jumeirah village.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, helped by a 8.2% surge in Tourism Enterprise Company (Shams). On Sunday, Shams’ shareholders approved amending the company’s share par value to 10 riyals per share from 0.50 riyal.

Among other gainers, Electrical Industries Company leapt 4.5%, following a sharp rise in quarterly net profit.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose nearly 5% after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over the war in Ukraine, extending gains from the previous session.

Most Gulf markets higher on earnings, oil; FAB gains lift Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.4%, weighed down by a 4.2% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank , despite reporting a rise in third-quarter profit.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, with Commercial Bank gaining 2.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.3% higher, snapping two sessions of losses.

The EU economy commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, and Egypt’s Planning Minister Rania Al-Mashat presented a memorandum of understanding for a second 4 billion euro ($4.66 billion) financing, the EU said on Wednesday.

--------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	 rose 0.2% to 11,612
Abu Dhabi	     lost 0.4% to 10,208
Dubai	         gained 0.7% to 6,016
Qatar 	         added 0.3% to 10,877 
Egypt	         up 0.3% to 37,687
Bahrain	         gained 0.5% to 1,993
Oman	         dropped 1% to 5,370
Kuwait	         was up 0.1% to 9,457
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings and oil

Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act

Stocks extend losses as KSE-100 closes nearly 2,000 points down

SBP reserves inch up $14 million to $14.45bn

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

Pakistan, Afghanistan border closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Read more stories