Most Gulf markets higher on earnings, oil; FAB gains lift Abu Dhabi

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 07:22pm

Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, fueled by a slew of upbeat corporate earnings and rising oil prices, with Abu Dhabi’s benchmark topping its peers on First Abu Dhabi Bank’s contribution.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1.1%, boosted by a 5.1% jump in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) .

FAB - which saw its biggest intraday gain since late-June - reported a 21% rise in third-quarter net profit to 5.39 billion dirhams ($1.47 billion), above analysts’ average estimate of 4.54 billion dirhams, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank - whose trading was suspended ahead of its earnings announcement - was last up 4%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.4%, driven by a 3.8% jump in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco its biggest single-day gain since April 2023.

The energy sector saw positive movement, led by Aramco, supported by a rebound in oil prices, said Milad Azar Market analyst at XTB MENA.

“However, oil’s rebound could be short-lived, given the bearish fundamentals weighing on the overall outlook.”

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - pushed higher for a second day on Wednesday, rising by about 2%, buoyed by hopes for progress of a U.S. trade deal with China and India.

Among other gainers, telecoms firm Etihad Etisalat leapt 3.7%, after reporting a rise in third-quarter profit.

Most Gulf markets gain as investors eye earnings; Saudi bourse slips on banks

However, Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) plunged 3.4%, as the firm turned to quarterly losses.

Dubai’s main share index concluded flat, with Emirates NBD rising 1.9%, as the top lender is slated to report its quarterly earnings.

The Qatari index reversed early losses to close 0.3% higher.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.3%, dragged down by a 7% slide in Abu Qir Fertilizers as the chemical firm traded ex-dividend.

--------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia   rose 0.4% to 11,586
Abu Dhabi      rose 1.1% to 10,228
Dubai          was flat at 5,974
Qatar          added 0.3% to 10,850
Egypt          fell 0.3% to 37,577
Bahrain        was up 0.7% to 1,983
Oman           finished flat at 9,445
--------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

