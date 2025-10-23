BML 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.77%)
BOP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.43%)
DCL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 236.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.63%)
FCCL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.86%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.24%)
KEL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 97.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-3.15%)
NBP 206.24 Decreased By ▼ -8.94 (-4.15%)
PAEL 55.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.81%)
PIAHCLA 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.29%)
PIBTL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 193.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.45%)
PREMA 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PRL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.04%)
PTC 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.47%)
SNGP 129.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.19%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TELE 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.35%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares rise for fifth straight session

  • CSE All-Share index rose 0.26% to 22,850.95
Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 05:00pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in IT and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.26% to 22,850.95.

Radiant Gems International, Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, climbing 25% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 307.7 million shares from 217.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($30.5 million) from 6.62 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 163.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 9.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock CSE

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares rise for fifth straight session

Stocks extend losses, KSE-100 settles down nearly 2,000 points

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

FBR suspends customs clearance at key Pak-Afghan border points after clashes

NAB recovers nearly $4bn during 3rd quarter of 2025

Romania expresses desire to benefit from PAF’s ‘extensive operational experience’

Read more stories