Sri Lankan shares rise for fifth straight session

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in IT and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.26% to 22,850.95.

Radiant Gems International, Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, climbing 25% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 307.7 million shares from 217.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 9.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($30.5 million) from 6.62 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 163.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 9.09 billion rupees, the data showed.