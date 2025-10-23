Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Netherlands has reaffirmed its commitment to expand its trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan, as newly appointed Ambassador Robert–Jan Siegert expressed a strong interest in exploring opportunities across key sectors, including agriculture, IT, and textiles.

The remarks came during Siegert’s meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Thursday.

He noted that around 50 Dutch companies are currently operating in the country and expressed interest in exploring opportunities in agriculture, IT, textiles and other sectors where the Netherlands has strong expertise, read a statement.

The envoy also referenced FMO’s role as a key Dutch development finance institution that could support future investments in Pakistan.

Siegert highlighted the importance of GSP+ for Pakistan’s export sector and appreciated Pakistan’s proactive engagement on related matters and acknowledged the government’s intent to remain constructively engaged as the new GSP+ cycle approaches.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to meeting its reform and compliance obligations and assured continued engagement with the EU and its member states, including the Netherlands, on matters related to GSP+.

During the meeting, the finance minister welcomed the envoy on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan and conveyed appreciation for the longstanding and historic ties between the two countries, acknowledging Dutch support across development, trade and private sector-led initiatives.

The finance minister shared that Pakistan, after navigating a difficult period of macroeconomic adjustment, has now transitioned towards stability with a renewed emphasis on investment and structural reforms. He highlighted that Pakistan’s economic fundamentals have strengthened over the past two years, with all three global rating agencies upgrading the country’s outlook.

He briefed the Netherlands official on the progress under the IMF programme, noting that the IMF management has expressed confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory, particularly with respect to tax reforms, energy sector stabilisation, governance improvements in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and the ongoing privatisation agenda.

Aurangzeb informed that the government is focused on restoring investor confidence and creating an enabling ecosystem for private sector investment. He shared that profit repatriation constraints faced by foreign investors have been eased, and the profits and dividends are being repatriated as a routine matter.

He added that Pakistan is now shifting from consumption-led growth to investment- and export-led growth to break the recurring boom-bust cycles of the past.