BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
BOP 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.13%)
CNERGY 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.17%)
DGKC 240.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.25%)
FFL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.46%)
GCIL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
HUBC 220.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
KEL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 101.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 217.02 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.51%)
PAEL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PIBTL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
POWER 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.94%)
PPL 190.30 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.61%)
PREMA 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.66%)
SNGP 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.1%)
SSGC 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TREET 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.29%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.78%)
BR100 17,528 Increased By 47 (0.27%)
BR30 56,155 Increased By 88.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

BR Web Desk Published 21 Oct, 2025 02:26pm

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis on Tuesday discussed strengthening trade and investment ties under the GSP+ framework, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic cooperation and uphold international standards on human rights, labour, and governance.

During the meeting, the two discussed ongoing cooperation under the GSP+ framework and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the European Union, read a statement.

Welcoming the EU envoy to Pakistan, the minister appreciated the EU’s continued support and constructive engagement with Pakistan under the GSP+ scheme, which has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s export growth and compliance with international conventions.

“He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding human rights, labour standards, and good governance in line with the United Nations core conventions linked to the GSP Plus arrangement,” read the statement.

The GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s export-driven economy, allowing over 76% of its exports to the EU — primarily textiles and garments — to enter duty-free.

Since Pakistan joined the scheme in 2014, exports to the EU have more than doubled, reaching €8 billion in 2023, including €2.4 billion to Germany. The development has made the EU the single largest export destination for Pakistan.

Both sides discussed potential avenues for enhancing economic cooperation, investment, and the forthcoming EU-Pakistan Business Forum. Both sides also reaffirmed their resolve to continue close engagement and collaboration for mutual economic growth and sustainable development.

Jam Kamal human rights GSP+ Pakistan and EU Raimundas Karoblis

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points in intra-day trade

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches IT programme to boost digital economy

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Read more stories