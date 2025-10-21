Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis on Tuesday discussed strengthening trade and investment ties under the GSP+ framework, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic cooperation and uphold international standards on human rights, labour, and governance.

During the meeting, the two discussed ongoing cooperation under the GSP+ framework and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the European Union, read a statement.

Welcoming the EU envoy to Pakistan, the minister appreciated the EU’s continued support and constructive engagement with Pakistan under the GSP+ scheme, which has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s export growth and compliance with international conventions.

“He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding human rights, labour standards, and good governance in line with the United Nations core conventions linked to the GSP Plus arrangement,” read the statement.

The GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) has played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s export-driven economy, allowing over 76% of its exports to the EU — primarily textiles and garments — to enter duty-free.

Since Pakistan joined the scheme in 2014, exports to the EU have more than doubled, reaching €8 billion in 2023, including €2.4 billion to Germany. The development has made the EU the single largest export destination for Pakistan.

Both sides discussed potential avenues for enhancing economic cooperation, investment, and the forthcoming EU-Pakistan Business Forum. Both sides also reaffirmed their resolve to continue close engagement and collaboration for mutual economic growth and sustainable development.