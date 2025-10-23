BML 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.63%)
South Africa win in tricky Pakistan conditions a confidence boost, says Markram

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 03:32pm
RAWALPINDI: South Africa captain Aiden Markram said on Thursday that their test victory over hosts Pakistan in difficult conditions was a major confidence boost for the tourists, who will be heading to India next and expect an even sterner Test.

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1, dominating on a spinning track and showing some impressive resolve to turn the match on its head when they looked in trouble near the end of their first innings.

“It was a really good response after the first test and we were put under pressure in this test once again, and there were moments where guys had to put their hands up and stand up for the team, and they really did that, and then excelled in that,” said Markram.

“We take a lot of confidence and a lot of belief from the win, but when your character is tested and you manage to come out on the right side, I think that means quite a bit more.”

South Africa won the World Test Championship in June but have a much tougher programme in the new two-year cycle with away series against Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Usually South Africa sides struggle with the slow wickets.

“It’s still a work in progress for us playing in these conditions, but for guys to put up their hands at various stages throughout the game, throughout the series, is a big positive for us,” Markram added.

“It gives the change room heaps of belief, heaps of confidence and something that we can keep looking forward to.”

Spinner Maharaj to return for South Africa against Pakistan

Markram said South Africa now boasted a match-winning spin bowling armoury after Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy all registered significant wicket hauls over the two Tests in Pakistan.

“I think the unit that is out here in these conditions is up with the best in the world. Generally, you think of South Africa as just seamers but in conditions like this the guys put in performances. It’s exciting for us as a team to see.“

