BML 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.63%)
BOP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.42%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.43%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.63%)
FCCL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.85%)
FFL 19.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-1.43%)
KEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.63%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.27%)
PAEL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.83%)
PIBTL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 193.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PREMA 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.9%)
PTC 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.42%)
SNGP 129.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.19%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.4%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan captain Masood backs policy of preparing slow Test wickets

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 03:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shan Masood gave a vote of confidence to his country’s controversial policy of preparing slow, spinning wickets for home Tests, even after it backfired on Thursday and they lost the second Test to South Africa.

Pakistan have deliberately looked to produce dry and deteriorating pitches for their spin bowlers to thrive on in home Tests over the last 12 months against England, West Indies and South Africa – a decision that has attracted some criticism.

But after losing by eight wickets to South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where giant fans were used to help dry out the pitch, Masood defended the policy.

“Look, it’s been four wins out of six since we’ve operated on these wickets,” he said.

“Obviously, the wickets have got a bit better. They’ve been much more battable. Four out of six isn’t bad considering in the two Test matches we’ve lost we got into winning positions. Had we finished those games off it could easily have been six out of six.“

Pakistan came from one Test down to beat England twice in a row last October when they prepared viciously spinning tracks and then drew 1-1 with West Indies in Multan in January.

Tourists used home-friendly conditions better

The two-Test series against South Africa in Lahore and Rawalpindi also saw prodigious spin, but it was the visiting team who best used the conditions in the second Test to level the series.

Critics of the Pakistan approach fear it holds back the development of their fast bowlers, and this would erode their competitiveness in away series.

Pakistan had South Africa on the ropes on the third day on Wednesday but struggled to bowl them out as the tourists’ tail-enders fought a rearguard action to turn the Test on its head before going on to win.

“We had a great opportunity to close it out when we had a lead of 98 with two wickets to go but those last two wickets cost us dearly, putting us under a lot of pressure, and in these conditions it’s the difference between the first innings that leads into the third and fourth innings, said Masood.

“We have a lot to work on when it comes to lower order batting, when it comes to finishing the innings off, when it comes to the third innings of batting, also when it comes to the first innings where we could have posted something north of 400, but we didn’t,” he added.

Pakistan Shan Masood PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan captain Masood backs policy of preparing slow Test wickets

Stocks extend losses, KSE-100 settles down nearly 2,000 points

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

FBR suspends customs clearance at key Pak-Afghan border points after clashes

NAB recovers nearly $4bn during 3rd quarter of 2025

Read more stories