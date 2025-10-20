BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

  • Saud Shakeel is on 42 not out and Salman Agha has 10
Reuters Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:42pm
Pakistan captain Shan Masood. Photo: Reuters/File
Pakistan captain Shan Masood. Photo: Reuters/File

Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored 87 as the hosts reached 259 for five at the close of play on day one of the second Test against a wasteful South Africa, who were poor in the field but kept in the contest by fine bowling in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Saud Shakeel is on 42 not out and Salman Agha has 10, with the Pakistan duo to resume on the second morning after weathering late pressure with the new ball from the visitors.

South Africa will rue not making further inroads into their host’s batting lineup after missing several chances in the field on a wicket that is so far playing true.

Pakistan won the toss for the second time in the series and elected to bat on a pitch that is expected to take spin later on, suggesting this will again be a major factor in deciding the result with the tourists to bat last.

Spinner Maharaj returns for South Africa against Pakistan

Off-spinner Simon Harmer (2-75) grabbed the wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq (17) with a beautiful delivery that pitched on leg stump and hit the top of off, showcasing the turn on offer.

But the visitors were their own worst enemies after that, as chance after chance went down and Masood and Abdullah Shafique (57) put on 111 for the second wicket.

The latter was caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Harmer and Baber Azam (16) was caught off a sharp chance diving forward from short-leg by Tony de Zorzi as South Africa finally took an opportunity in the field.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-63) was the bowler and he also grabbed the wicket of Masood after he had four lives before being dismissed when he attempted a sweep and top-edged the ball to Marco Jansen at square-leg.

South Africa delayed taking the new ball but when they did, Kagiso Rabada trapped Mohammad Rizwan (19) leg before wicket.

Pakistan won the first Test in Lahore last week by 93 runs. Defeat for South Africa marked a losing start to the defence of their World Test Championship crown at the beginning of a new two-year cycle.

Shan Masood Shaheen Shah Afridi Sajid Khan Noman Ali South Africa vs Pakistan Test captain Aiden Markram

Comments

200 characters

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

Many websites, apps go dark as Amazon’s cloud unit reports global outage

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches Richardson Wealth Men’s Open title in Canada

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Read more stories