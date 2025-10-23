BML 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
BOP 40.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.97%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
DGKC 238.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.41%)
FCCL 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
FFL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (6.77%)
HUBC 217.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.39%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
KOSM 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
MLCF 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.79%)
NBP 212.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.36%)
PAEL 56.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 27.68 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (5.41%)
PIBTL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
POWER 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 198.67 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (2.02%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
PTC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SNGP 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.25%)
TPLP 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TREET 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.81%)
TRG 74.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,252 Decreased By -203.5 (-1.17%)
BR30 55,557 Decreased By -835.7 (-1.48%)
KSE100 164,806 Decreased By -1747.5 (-1.05%)
KSE30 50,251 Decreased By -652.4 (-1.28%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz unveils 3-year subsidised power package for industries, farmers

  • Industries, agriculture to get power at Rs22.98 per unit till October 2028
BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 02:25pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that industries and the agricultural sector will be provided additional electricity at subsidised rates over the next three years.

This announcement was made during a meeting with a delegation of experts from the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as representatives from the business community, as per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM said that under the ‘Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package’, the cost per unit, currently at Rs34 for the industrial sector and Rs38 for the agricultural sector, will be significantly reduced, and additional units will be provided.

“From November 2025 till October 2028, additional electricity will be provided to both the industrial and agricultural sectors throughout the year at a rate of Rs22.98 per unit,” the PM stated.

He added that the burden of the electricity supplied under the package will not fall on domestic consumers or any other sector.

“The development of industry and agriculture is vital for the growth of the national economy and the creation of employment opportunities,” the premier said.

“We are taking every possible step to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s industries and agricultural sector within the region and to improve the ease of doing business.’’

Highlighting the success of last year’s winter package—under which the industrial and agricultural sectors consumed 410 gigawatt-hours of additional electricity—PM Shehbaz said it helped revive production, increase exports, and generate employment opportunities.

Days ago, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) urged the government to introduce a long-term, incremental electricity consumption package for industry to address high power tariffs that are eroding competitiveness.

In a letter to the Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, the FPCCI expressed concern that the government’s earlier commitment to reduce industrial electricity tariffs to regional levels—between 6 to 8 US cents per unit—has not been fulfilled.

electricity agriculture sector PM Shehbaz Sharif industrial users power package Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package

Comments

200 characters
SAd Oct 23, 2025 02:14pm
This will be major boost for Industry and agriculture
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz unveils 3-year subsidised power package for industries, farmers

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Azma Bokhari says federal govt to decide about TLP’s fate today

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets to level series

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israel’s move to extend sovereignty over Occupied West Bank

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

Read more stories