PM Shehbaz unveils 3-year subsidised power package for industries, farmers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that industries and the agricultural sector will be provided additional electricity at subsidised rates over the next three years.

This announcement was made during a meeting with a delegation of experts from the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as representatives from the business community, as per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM said that under the ‘Roshan Maeeshat Electricity Package’, the cost per unit, currently at Rs34 for the industrial sector and Rs38 for the agricultural sector, will be significantly reduced, and additional units will be provided.

“From November 2025 till October 2028, additional electricity will be provided to both the industrial and agricultural sectors throughout the year at a rate of Rs22.98 per unit,” the PM stated.

He added that the burden of the electricity supplied under the package will not fall on domestic consumers or any other sector.

“The development of industry and agriculture is vital for the growth of the national economy and the creation of employment opportunities,” the premier said.

“We are taking every possible step to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s industries and agricultural sector within the region and to improve the ease of doing business.’’

Highlighting the success of last year’s winter package—under which the industrial and agricultural sectors consumed 410 gigawatt-hours of additional electricity—PM Shehbaz said it helped revive production, increase exports, and generate employment opportunities.

Days ago, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) urged the government to introduce a long-term, incremental electricity consumption package for industry to address high power tariffs that are eroding competitiveness.

In a letter to the Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, the FPCCI expressed concern that the government’s earlier commitment to reduce industrial electricity tariffs to regional levels—between 6 to 8 US cents per unit—has not been fulfilled.