Tesla shares fall 4% in Europe after profit miss

Tesla’s shares fell nearly 4% in early Frankfurt trading on Thursday, after the company’s quarterly profit missed Wall Street expectations due to tariff and research costs, as well as a drop in income from regulatory credits.

Revenues however beat estimates, driven by the highest quarterly sales of its electric vehicles, as U.S. buyers rushed to lock in a key tax credit ahead of its expiry last month.

The stock is down around 10% in Frankfurt so far in 2025, compared with a 8.7% rise in New York.