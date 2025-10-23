BML 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BOP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.81%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
FFL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.12%)
HUBC 218.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
KEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.14%)
NBP 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.48%)
PAEL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PIBTL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
POWER 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 36.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.3%)
PTC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.88%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.05%)
TRG 73.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,363 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,340 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 50,775 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.25%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe firms agree satellite merger to counter Starlink

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 10:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ROME/PARIS: European aerospace groups unveiled a preliminary deal on Thursday to pool their loss-making satellite manufacturing activities, combining forces after months of negotiations to counter the runaway growth of rivals led by Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The keenly awaited deal between Airbus, Thales and Leonardo would create a new venture starting from 2027, subject to approval by European regulators who have resisted such moves in the past.

The combined entity would employ around 25,000 people across Europe, the companies said in a statement. It would have an annual turnover of about 6.5 billion euros ($7.58 billion), based on 2024 figures.

Airbus would hold 35% of the new venture, while Thales and Leonardo would each hold 32.5%, the statement said, adding it would operate under joint control, “with a balanced governance structure among shareholders”.

Starlink Elon Musk's European aerospace groups

Comments

200 characters

Europe firms agree satellite merger to counter Starlink

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Germans urged to tap into manufacturing

Oil gains 3% as India reconsiders Russian oil amid fresh US sanctions

Indian refiners review Russian oil contracts after US sanctions, source says

Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

Meta to cut 600 jobs in artificial intelligence: reports

Read more stories