BML 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BOP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
CNERGY 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.81%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
FFL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.12%)
HUBC 218.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
KEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.14%)
NBP 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.48%)
PAEL 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PIAHCLA 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PIBTL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
POWER 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 36.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.3%)
PTC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.88%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.05%)
TRG 73.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,363 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,340 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 50,775 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.25%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 09:40am

Pakistan announced on Thursday squads for T20I series against South Africa, T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and the ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

“In the T20I squad, Abdul Samad, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah will make a comeback to the side after missing out on the previous events,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its announcement today.

The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 till November 1.

Moreover, Usman Tariq will be the only uncapped player in the T20I squad.

The PCB further said that the ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 till November 8.

18-member Pak Test squad for South Africa Test series announced

Another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will also be held from November 11 to November 15, the board added.

15-member T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

16-member ODI squad:

Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

PCB sports Pakistan squad T20I tri series

Comments

200 characters

Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Germans urged to tap into manufacturing

Oil gains 3% as India reconsiders Russian oil amid fresh US sanctions

Indian refiners review Russian oil contracts after US sanctions, source says

Meta to cut 600 jobs in artificial intelligence: reports

Read more stories