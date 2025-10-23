Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

Pakistan announced on Thursday squads for T20I series against South Africa, T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and the ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

“In the T20I squad, Abdul Samad, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah will make a comeback to the side after missing out on the previous events,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its announcement today.

The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 till November 1.

Moreover, Usman Tariq will be the only uncapped player in the T20I squad.

The PCB further said that the ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 till November 8.

Another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will also be held from November 11 to November 15, the board added.

15-member T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

16-member ODI squad:

Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.