Print 2025-10-01

18-member Pak Test squad for South Africa Test series announced

Muhammad Saleem Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: Shan Masood has been retained as skipper of the Test side, as an 18-member Pakistan squad for the two-Test match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, against South Africa has been announced on Tuesday.

Three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have also been included in the squad. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are recalled. The national selection committee has named the squad for the series commencing on 12th October. The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test.

South Africa, who was the champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from October 20 to 24.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One Day Internationals (ODIs) to be played from October 28 to November 8. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman said.

The pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches till October 8. The players who featured in the recently concluded Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on October 4.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Tour Schedule:

October 12-16– First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; October 20-24– Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 28– First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; October 31– Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 01– Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; November 04– First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; November 06– Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad and November 08– Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Shan Masood Test series Pakistan Test squad Pakistan vs south africa

