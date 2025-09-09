Gold rally strengthens as prices hit new milestones in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward march on Tuesday, extending a record-breaking rally as global market trends and investor demand pushed the precious metal to fresh highs.

In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached Rs388,100 after a gain of Rs4,100 during the day, as per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at record Rs332,733 after it accumulated Rs3,514 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a gain of Rs6,100 during the day.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,654 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $41, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola reached Rs4,358 after accumulating Rs20.

Internationally, gold prices scaled a fresh peak on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in bond yields amid growing bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month lifted demand for the precious metal.

Spot gold gained 0.5% to $3,651.96 per ounce as of 0430 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery added 0.4% to $3,690.90.