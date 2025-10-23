BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has barred utility providing companies (Discos/ GASCOs) from changing National Tax Numbers (NTNs) or Sales Tax Registration Numbers (STRNs) on industrial connections till approval obtained from the Commissioner-Inland Revenue.

In this regard, the FBR has issued sales tax circular number 3 of 2025 here on Wednesday.

The FBR has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for change of NTN/ STRN on industrial connection of electricity/ gas by Discos/ GASCOs.

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

In order to strengthen the procedure for change of NTN/ STRN on industrial connection of electricity and gas by the utility providing companies (Discos/ GASCOs), the Board is pleased to decide that no change of NTN/STRN in industrial connection of any registered person to be made by Disco/ GASCO subject to fulfilment of the following procedure:

(i) The registered person shall apply to the Commissioner-IR having jurisdiction for change of NTN/ STRN on electricity/gas bills.

(ii) The Commissioner-IR having jurisdiction may verify the particulars including physical verification of business premises and in case the Commissioner-IR is satisfied that the intended particulars is correct, he may ask the Disco/ GASCO concerned through order for change of NTN/STRN in respective utility bill.

(iii) The Discos/ GASCOs shall change NTN/STRN of the registered person upon recommendations of Commissioner-IR concerned, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GAS electricity FBR DISCOS Sales Tax power sector Industrial Sector NTNs STRNs Commissioner Inland Revenue Industrial connections Gascos

Comments

200 characters

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories