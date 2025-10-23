Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has barred utility providing companies (Discos/ GASCOs) from changing National Tax Numbers (NTNs) or Sales Tax Registration Numbers (STRNs) on industrial connections till approval obtained from the Commissioner-Inland Revenue.

In this regard, the FBR has issued sales tax circular number 3 of 2025 here on Wednesday.

The FBR has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for change of NTN/ STRN on industrial connection of electricity/ gas by Discos/ GASCOs.

In order to strengthen the procedure for change of NTN/ STRN on industrial connection of electricity and gas by the utility providing companies (Discos/ GASCOs), the Board is pleased to decide that no change of NTN/STRN in industrial connection of any registered person to be made by Disco/ GASCO subject to fulfilment of the following procedure:

(i) The registered person shall apply to the Commissioner-IR having jurisdiction for change of NTN/ STRN on electricity/gas bills.

(ii) The Commissioner-IR having jurisdiction may verify the particulars including physical verification of business premises and in case the Commissioner-IR is satisfied that the intended particulars is correct, he may ask the Disco/ GASCO concerned through order for change of NTN/STRN in respective utility bill.

(iii) The Discos/ GASCOs shall change NTN/STRN of the registered person upon recommendations of Commissioner-IR concerned, FBR added.

