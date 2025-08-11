BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-11

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to appoint 102 sector/audit experts in 42...
Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to appoint 102 sector/audit experts in 42 sectors/industries for conducting field audits of these leading sectors.

The FBR has compiled a list of 42 sectors including automotive sector; aviation; banks; beverages; cement; ceramics; chemical; coal; departmental stores; edible oil; education; electronics; feed fertilizer; flour mills; food importer; IT; manufacturer; batteries; copper manufacturer; mobile manufacturer; paper, chip board & packages manufacturer; plastic; poultry; power; real estate; restaurants and marquee; rice mills; services; sugar; tea; telecom; textile and tobacco sector.

In the first phase, field audit of these sectors would be conducted: Automobile Sector; textile; Iron & Steel; IPP’s & DISCO’s; Pharmaceutical; Finance & Insurance; banks; sugar; chemicals & fertilizers; real estate/builders & developers; petroleum, oil & lubricants; cement; telecommunication and tobacco.

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

While the responsibility for ensuring the quality of audit mentors and sector experts rests with the HR firms, a Selection Committee shall be constituted to assess and finalize the suitability of these experts shortlisted for deployment from the list provided by the respective HR firms as provided in FBR’s list. The selection process may be conducted either in person or virtually, depending on feasibility.

In accordance with the requirements communicated by the field formations, the sectors prioritized for the first phase are listed, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs FBR DISCOS industries auto sector Audit textile sector Industrial Sector education sector sugar sector tobacco sector industrial audit

Comments

200 characters

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories