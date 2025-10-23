BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which is scheduled to meet on Friday (Oct 24) is to approve amendments to Import Policy Order (IPO) to streamline Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI) regime.

The ECC is also expected to approve amendment procedure for import of vehicles under the personal baggage, transfer of residence and gift schemes (appendix –E IPO 2023).

The purpose of this amendment in IPO was to do away with three year used cars under personal baggage and gift schemes which is being misused by importers.

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

However, transfer of residence scheme will continue to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis who want to bring their vehicles along with their luggage at the time of shifting back to Pakistan.

According to sources, the government has already acquired approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during its recent mission.

The government has already allowed commercial import of five-year old used vehicles despite stiff resistance from local assemblers.

The ECC will also approve resumption of gold trade on the recommendations of a Committee through restoration of SRO 760(1) 2013.

The Commerce Ministry has also proposed that the three-month suspension period of SRO 760 be condoned to protect commercial commitments of gold traders made during that time.

According to sources, the Ministry has recommended linking gold trade with a robust verification mechanism to prevent the recurrence of such regulatory uncertainty in the future.

The ECC will also approve Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) for establishment of PMSTP of Pak Navy/Defence services, during CFY 2025-26.

The ECC will also approve remittance of AED 45 million for liquidation of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Civil Contracting LLC UAE.

The ECC will also consider a proposal of Ministry of Communication for TSG amounting to Rs 10.983 billion for clearing liabilities of companies/agency partners of PPOD.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC Overseas Pakistanis FBR Import Policy Order baggage scheme Used imported cars Pre Shipment Inspection Import Policy Order Amendments

Comments

200 characters

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories