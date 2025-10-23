PAC reviews audit objections of planning ministry

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) presided over by Convener Moin Aamir Pirzada reviewed audit objections of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform for the years 2012-13 to 2015-16.

During the meeting, an audit objection was raised regarding the NLC's purchase of a residential house for accommodation alongside the office, in violation of the rules set by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The NLC administration purchased a residential house in DHA for Rs 20 million without an advertisement, stated the audit report.

The house was purchased in violation of the PPRA Rules, audit officials apprised the committee members.

The house is still with the NLC and is being used by the NLC officials.

This resulted in a profit; there was no loss or embezzlement involved, the NLC officials said.

On what basis should we settle this? The committee’s convener asked.

If the PPRA rules are violated, action should be taken against the concerned officer, the panel’s convener said.

He asked, “How was permission granted to convert a residential house into an office?

The committee directed the Audit Officials to verify the NLC's inquiry.

It will be settled based on the verification of the inquiry, said the panel’s convener.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025