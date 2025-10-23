IK criticises concept of ‘hard state’

ISLAMABAD: The imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sharply criticised the concept of a “hard state” promoted by the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, labelling it as misguided and fundamentally at odds with the core principles of democracy and constitutionalism.

In a statement posted on X, Khan emphasised that the true essence of a “hard state” lies in upholding the constitution, ensuring an independent judiciary, safeguarding democratic freedoms, and prioritising the national interest over personal or political agendas.

He argued that General Munir’s interpretation of a “hard state” undermines these essential principles, replacing the rule of law with what Khan described as “Asim Law.”

Khan further condemned the actions of the military under General Munir’s leadership, citing incidents such as the deadly violence on 26 November 2024, and the clashes in Muridke, where security forces confronted protesters.

He claimed these events reflected a broader pattern of civilian abuse, asserting that no nation can prosper by using its military power against its own people.

The former prime minister also defended the right of his political allies, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi, to shape regional policies in accordance with the constitutional mandate given by the electorate.

“My accountability lies solely with the people,” Khan declared, underscoring that such regional autonomy is a fundamental pillar of Pakistan’s democratic framework.

Reflecting on his time in office, Khan pointed to the peace and stability his government had brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.

In sharp contrast, he claimed that since the change of regime, national stability had sharply declined, especially in dealings with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Khan warned that the federal government’s hostile stance towards Afghanistan would only further destabilise the region.

He also revisited his legal battles, particularly the delayed hearings in the Al-Qadir University Trust case.

He accused the authorities of using delays as a deliberate tactic to deny him a fair hearing, highlighting months of postponed bail hearings.

Khan expressed frustration over his prolonged confinement, claiming he had only limited, highly restricted phone calls with his family.

In contrast, he pointed to the privileges granted to former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif during his imprisonment, such as regular access to family members and political figures.

Khan painted a bleak picture of his treatment, accusing the authorities of obstructing his meetings with lawyers, party officials, and family members – actions he described as violations of his fundamental human and legal rights.

“Over the past ten months, I have been deprived of basic human rights and my rights as a political leader,” Khan wrote. “This is political vendetta, and there is no precedent for such treatment in Pakistan’s history.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025