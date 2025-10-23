BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Print 2025-10-23

FO condemns Israel’s renewed attacks in Gaza despite peace accord

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, resulting in the loss of numerous civilian lives.

“Such actions run contrary to the spirit of the peace agreement signed in Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of leadership from the Muslim and Arab world, US, Europe, and the UN,” the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan urges the international community to take urgent and effective measures to end these violations and to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire and protection of Palestinian civilians.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, Pakistan calls for an immediate end to Israeli hostilities and reiterates its principled position for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan was among the eight countries that worked with US President Donald Trump’s administration on a plan to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

At the joint invitation of Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook an important diplomatic visit to Sharm El Sheikh from 13-14 October 2025.

The Prime Minister participated in the high-level multilateral initiative aimed at addressing the grave humanitarian and security crisis in Gaza.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan’s active role in peace diplomacy has reinforced Pakistan’s position as a responsible regional actor committed to global peace and justice. Pakistan’s contributions and constructive role in shaping the peace process are widely acknowledged. It has strengthened Pakistan’s image as a leading Muslim country for regional security and cooperation.

