Minister explains how sustainable development can be measured

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that sustainable development cannot be measured solely through economic indicators or infrastructure growth, but through a harmonious balance of social, intellectual, and cultural progress.

He emphasized that societies remain resilient and forward-looking when they preserve their cultural and creative identity while advancing on the path of modernization.

He expressed these views while addressing the 28th Asian Excellence Performance Awards held at Alhamra Hall, Lahore. The minister said that the event served as a tribute to the talented and dedicated individuals whose commitment, sincerity, and integrity continue to inspire society and illuminate its collective spirit.

Shuja lauded Syed Sohail Bukhari, Chairman of the Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan, and his team for upholding this positive tradition for the past 27 years by recognizing individuals who have brought honor to Pakistan through their knowledge, creativity, and service.

Highlighting the significance of cultural preservation, the minister noted that culture is the soul and true identity of a nation. A nation that keeps its culture alive, he said, remains intellectually and spiritually vibrant. Pakistan’s rich traditions of poetry, painting, music, theatre, craftsmanship, and Sufi heritage, he added, have long embodied the message of love, tolerance, and peace across the subcontinent.

The finance minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of cultural revival and creative empowerment has begun in the province. He said that the chief minister envisions development not merely as economic expansion, but as the integration of creativity, intellectual growth, and social harmony.

Shuja informed the audience that the Punjab government has revitalized the Alhamra Arts Council, reinvigorated theatre and music activities, and extended institutional support to painters, artisans, and craftsmen. He said work is underway on a comprehensive cultural policy aimed at transforming Punjab into a hub of creativity and innovation, providing young artists with opportunities to showcase their talents at national and international platforms.

He added that under the Chief Minister’s vision, youth festivals, folk fairs, Sufi nights, cultural competitions, and regional art events have once again become a vibrant part of Punjab’s cultural landscape. The minister emphasized that the Punjab government is not only committed to promoting fine arts but is also taking practical measures to integrate art and culture into the provincial economy, ensuring that creative professionals gain both recognition and economic security.

Congratulating the award recipients, Shuja said that they represent Pakistan’s true strength — individuals whose dedication and perseverance serve as a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation.

He appreciated the organizers of the event for keeping this tradition alive, stating that “platforms like these remind us that knowledge, art, compassion, and service are the true foundations of a strong and prosperous society.”

Concluding his remarks, the finance minister reaffirmed that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is determined to build a province that is not only economically robust but also intellectually vibrant and culturally enriched.

The ceremony featured captivating performances by artists from various fields of fine arts, including a special appearance by renowned folk singer Arif Lohar. Later, the provincial minister presented Excellence Awards to the artists in recognition of their outstanding performances.

