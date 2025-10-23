CM takes major steps aimed at establishing rule of law in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a third extraordinary meeting on law and order situation, in which Punjab government took historic decisions to establish rule of law and writ of state in the province. It has decided to effectively implement Loudspeaker Act, besides other major decision to establish whistleblower cells in every district. It has set up a special call in the Punjab Police Helpline 15 against extremist groups and illegal international citizens. People of Punjab should call 15 immediately for sharing information about extremist groups and illegal immigrants.

The Punjab government has also decided to take effective measures to rid the province of illegal weapons, besides making the culture of corruption, mischief and mafia no longer acceptable in the province. It has decided to immediately make peace committees effective and more active for the purpose, which will be kept on board in all ongoing operations.

Under the vision of Punjab government, state at the doorstep of people, the services of mobile police stations will be delivered to the doorstep of every citizen. It has once again made it clear that combing operations are only against specific extremist mindsets and not against any sect or faith. All district administrations will update on combing operations against illegal international residents daily. They will have to update the district reports on a daily basis as to how many illegal residents are involved in business, how many of them have been brought into tax net, and how many illegal international residents are in the deportation centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025